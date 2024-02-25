Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 4,377 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of AGCO worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $108.23 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.66.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

