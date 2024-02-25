Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $315.36 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

