Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Shares of TSLA opened at $191.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

