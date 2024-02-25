Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,155 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.27% of PBF Energy worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.72. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

