Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Xponential Fitness worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $9.76 on Friday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

