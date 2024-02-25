Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 117,313 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,313 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

