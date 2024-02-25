Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 118,505 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,505 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of American Water Works worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 19,822 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,429,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $657,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

