Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,636 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.