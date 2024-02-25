Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 227,032 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227,032 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LW stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

