Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 278,425 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104,645 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,748,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,354,000 after buying an additional 679,582 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

