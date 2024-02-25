Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 38,802 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,802 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.15% of SkyWest worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after purchasing an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after purchasing an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,363,000 after buying an additional 138,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $61.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.