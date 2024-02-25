Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,079 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $658.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.54. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $673.68.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

