Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 58,338 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,338 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.50% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $3,551,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASO opened at $70.90 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

