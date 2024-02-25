Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 76,451 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,420 shares of the software’s stock after selling 76,451 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altair Engineering worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $10,087,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 95.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,414 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 191,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.67. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $92.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

