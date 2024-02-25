Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,685 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Squarespace worth $17,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Squarespace

In related news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $1,285,577.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,398,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,218 shares of company stock worth $14,579,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE SQSP opened at $32.22 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQSP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

Read Our Latest Report on SQSP

About Squarespace

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.