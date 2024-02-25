Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 96,246 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $24,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.12.

ALL opened at $159.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.69 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

