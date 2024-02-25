Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.60

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 24985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.15.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

