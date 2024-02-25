Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 510.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.29 and its 200 day moving average is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

