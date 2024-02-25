Financial Review: Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) and Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF)

Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Free Report) and Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Evolv Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A Evolv Technologies -147.76% -46.80% -26.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Rock Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Evolv Technologies $79.48 million 8.20 -$86.41 million ($0.81) -5.32

This table compares Plymouth Rock Technologies and Evolv Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Plymouth Rock Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolv Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Plymouth Rock Technologies and Evolv Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Rock Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolv Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Evolv Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 68.21%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than Plymouth Rock Technologies.

Summary

Evolv Technologies beats Plymouth Rock Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. focuses on developing threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter radar imaging from airborne drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

