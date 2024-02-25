Financial Survey: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -18.15% N/A -4.66% Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.91 billion 0.36 -$527.61 million ($1.58) -1.73 Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.36 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -4.21

This table compares Sabre and Sangoma Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sangoma Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sabre and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 4 1 0 2.20 Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 68.50%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sangoma Technologies beats Sabre on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

