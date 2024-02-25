First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,481 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after buying an additional 817,038 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,702,000 after buying an additional 282,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 256,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $40,012.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.