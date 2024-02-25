First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stake Lifted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.0 %

FHB stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.80.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

