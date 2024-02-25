First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0048 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.