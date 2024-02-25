First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.61.

Shares of FM opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

