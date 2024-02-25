First Solar (FSLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar stock opened at $142.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

