First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.96

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.96 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
