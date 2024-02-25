First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 52-Week High at $107.96

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.96 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $865.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3549 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

