First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $51,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,435,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $97.52.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

