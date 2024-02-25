First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 183,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 771,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 122,775 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.