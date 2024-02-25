Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.36.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 703,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,312,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 298,939 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

