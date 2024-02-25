Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.36.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Five9

Shares of FIVN opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.