Flywire (FLYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.39 on Friday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -212.64 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

