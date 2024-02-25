Fmr LLC Acquires 343,986 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $157,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

