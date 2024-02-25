Fmr LLC Acquires 402,753 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,753 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of V2X worth $156,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in V2X by 19.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V2X by 13.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in V2X by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in V2X by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX opened at $39.24 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, January 5th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

