Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,646 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.38% of Arcellx worth $162,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx
In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Arcellx Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx
About Arcellx
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcellx
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.