Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,646 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.38% of Arcellx worth $162,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arcellx by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.03.

ACLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

