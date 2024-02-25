Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,716 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.71% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $168,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $513,164,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $205,528,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after acquiring an additional 801,214 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.33. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.92 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

