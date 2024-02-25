Fmr LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,970,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $148,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

ADM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

