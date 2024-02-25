Fmr LLC Has $146.61 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,473,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,279 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $146,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

LGIH opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $608.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

