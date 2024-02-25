Fmr LLC Has $155.10 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $155,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

