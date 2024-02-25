Fmr LLC Has $155.32 Million Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.25% of Walker & Dunlop worth $155,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 60.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,908 shares of company stock worth $13,125,224. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.70. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.25%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

