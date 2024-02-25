Fmr LLC Has $166.89 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156,570 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.00% of Globant worth $166,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 112.6% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter valued at $1,398,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 81.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at about $5,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $226.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

