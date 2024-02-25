Fmr LLC Purchases 1,567,176 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Fmr LLC grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2,854.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,622,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,176 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.69% of CGI worth $159,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 71.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CGI by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 921,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,841,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $116.20 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

