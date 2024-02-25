Fmr LLC Purchases 624,456 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.23% of Phreesia worth $146,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHR opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

