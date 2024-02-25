Fmr LLC Purchases 84,375 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 13.17% of Sweetgreen worth $174,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,719,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,017.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,719,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,569 shares of company stock valued at $611,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

