Fmr LLC Sells 359,610 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,610 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $151,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $87,241,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

