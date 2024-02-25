Fmr LLC Sells 359,610 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,128,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,610 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $151,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $87,241,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Light & Wonder Stock Performance
NASDAQ LNW opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.82. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.75.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
