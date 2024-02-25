Fmr LLC Sells 38,079 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,970,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,079 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 15.05% of Cars.com worth $168,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 15,918.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,144,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $17.53 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.