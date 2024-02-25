Fmr LLC Sells 59,397 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,397 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.40% of TE Connectivity worth $155,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

