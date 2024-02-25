Fmr LLC Sells 844,573 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,028,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844,573 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $158,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,267,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,462,000 after buying an additional 499,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,573,000 after buying an additional 207,354 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,194. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.