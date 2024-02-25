Fmr LLC Sells 97,827 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.25% of Walker & Dunlop worth $155,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,244,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,908 shares of company stock worth $13,125,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.7 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.06 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.