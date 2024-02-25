Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,389 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $159,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after buying an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.