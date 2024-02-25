Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, reports. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 11.0 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $118.83 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

